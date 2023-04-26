Hasbro Announces New Star Wars Force FX Lightsaber for Master Yoda New Star Wars reveals have arrived for Mando Mania including a brand new Force FX lightsaber with the one and only Master Yoda

Hasbro has unveiled a brand new Star Wars Force FX Lightsaber for this week's Mando Mania reveals. This lightsaber can be seen in the Prequel films as well as recently in The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. Master Yoda's iconic and custom lightsaber comes to life with an impressive new release. This model is the most realistic version to date and will feature all of Hasbro's new updates with progressive ignition, battle clash effect, battle sequence mode, and even that slick wall-cutting effect. Both blade-in and blade-out displays can be showcased, and a new removable kyber crystal has also been included. Wield the power of Master Yoda with this new Force FX release which comes in at $249.99. is set for a January 2024 release, and pre-order will arrive today at 1 PM EST at fan channel retailers like here.

"Do or Do Not, There is No Try." – Yoda

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES YODA FORCE FX ELITE ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER – (HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $249.99/Available: January 2024). Yoda's Lightsaber was smaller than a standard Jedi Lightsaber, befitting his shorter stature – but its green plasma blade was every bit as deadly in combat. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with this premium YODA FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER. This premium Lightsaber features design and deco based on Yoda's iconic green Lightsaber featured in STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT."

"With advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, the YODA FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER is the most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet! Use the switch and button on the hilt to activate the sound effects, progressive ignition, blaster deflection effect, battle clash effect, duel effect, battle sequence mode and wall-cutting effect. Fans and collectors can proudly display this Lightsaber on the included stand, with or without the removable blade, and show off the included removable kyber crystal. Includes Lightsaber, removable kyber crystal and instructions."