Hasbro Announces Werewolf by Night Man-Thing Marvel Legends

Hasbro has surprised Legends collectors as they debut their first Werewolf by Night action figure with the mysterious Man-Thing

Hasbro has unveiled that they are bringing the darker and more supernatural side of Marvel to life with their latest Marvel Legends release. The one has caught Marvel fans off guard as Man-Thing from the Marvel Studios series Werewolf by Night is coming to life! Man-Thing was introduced to Marvel Comics in Savage Tales #1 back in 1971. Once a biochemist working on a type of super soldier serum, Dr. Theodore Sallis was infused with his work and crashed into a swamp. With the help of some mystical energy, the doctor was turned into Man-Thing, a swamp-dwelling creature that has empathic abilities and reacts to the emotions around him.

In 2022, Marvel fans finally got to see him come to life with Marvel Studios Werewolf by Life. Now, Hasbro is bringing this version of Man-Thing to life with a brand-new deluxe figure. Featuring a new deco and the new Marvel Legends box, this green giant will be a fun and spooky new addition for any Man-Thing fan. Hasbro will be releasing the Marvel Legends Werewolf by Night Man-Thing on Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse for $39.99. Pre-orders are set to go live on June 13 at 1 PM EST with a Fall 2024 release date.

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MAN-THING ACTION FIGURE – (HASBRO | Ages 14 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 | Available: Fall 2024). Theodore "Ted" Sallis, also known as Man-Thing, is a powerful monster who was kidnapped from his home and brought to the Bloodstone Manor to be hunted for sport."

"Inspired by his appearance in Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night, this 6-inch MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MAN-THING ACTION FIGURE is the first release of the character based from live-action entertainment, featuring a new torso, head, forearms, and shins. The figure Includes 2 alternate hands and offers over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses. Display the MCU with collectible window box packaging featuring movie-inspired package art. Available for pre-order June 13 at 1PM ET exclusively at fan channel retailers."

