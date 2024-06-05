Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Brings Back 6" Doctor Aphra with New Star Wars Reissues

Hasbro has surprised Star Wars fans with the reissue of some very popular and valuable The Black Series figures from Marvel Comics

Article Summary Hasbro reissued Black Series figures from Marvel's Darth Vader comics, featuring Doctor Aphra.

Doctor Aphra set includes her cunning team of droids, Triple-0 and BT-1, with first-run packaging.

Fans can pre-order these sought-after Star Wars collectibles on Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse.

The Black Series embodies the Star Wars legacy, offering realism and quality for enthusiasts.

Hasbro is firing on all cylinders as they have surprised Star Wars fans withs gem exceptional reissues. The Black Series reissues come to life from the pages of Marvel Comics with the first volume of Darth Vader. Smuggler and archeologist Doctor Aphra was hired by Lord Vader for a mission, only to betray hit and fake her death. Her crew consists of two deadly and murderous Sith droids with the torture Protocol Droid known as Triple-0 and the deadly Astromech assassin BT-1. Last week, Hasbro surprised fans with the return of both of those deadly droids some long-awaited reissues.

Now, Doctor Aphra joins the fight, featuring her original release with packaging and all. This reissue will surely rub some Star Wars fans the wrong way, but it is always a treat to snag up a sold-out and rare reissue like this for the retail price of $24.99. Star Wars and Doctor Aphra fans can find pre-orders live on Fan Channel sites right now, like Big Bad Toys Store, EE, and Hasbro Pulse. Pre-orders might still be offered for Triple 0 and BT-1, but they are selling out fast, so get them while you can.

Doctor Aphra Return with Hasbro Star Wars Reissues

"Fans can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Star Wars The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars galaxy that includes the comics, movies, and animated series."

"On a mission gone wrong, Doctor Aphra finds herself at the hands of the formidable Sith Lord, Darth Vader. A rare survivor of such meetings, Aphra is recruited by Vader for her skills in reprogramming droids. Activated by Doctor Aphra, 0-0-0 (Triple Zero) is a droid programmed for etiquette, protocol, and translations, but also specializes in interrogation. The dark silver-plated droid reactivates an assassin astromech droid, BT-1."

