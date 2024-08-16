Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: doctor strange, hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Debuts Exclusive Marvel Legends Doctor Strange 3-Pack Set

Expand your magic with the newest Marvel Legends Series multi-pack as Doctor Strange, Wong and Bats have arrived

Hasbro is getting pretty creative with their latest Marvel Legends exclusive as things get magical as we enter the Sanctum Sanctorum once again. A new three pack Marvel Legends set has arrived with the return of Doctor Strange as well as the arrival of two iconic mystical allies, Wong and Bats. For those who do not know, Bats is a basset hound that first appeared in Doctor Strange (Vol. 5) #1 in 2018 and was created by Donny Cates. He was once a regular dog that lived with Doctor Strange, and then after his death, he returned as a ghost. This is a fun release for Doctor Strange and Cates fans, and this whole set is packed with magical accessories. Besides the translucent Bat non-articulated figure, Doctor Strange will get a Dormammu head and then a set of spell-casting hands. Wong will get three pairs of hands as well as his own set of spell-casting effects. This Doctor Strange three-pack will surely be a nice addition to any Sanctum Sanctorum for $49.99, and the set is an Amazon Exclusive with a November 2024 release.

Marvel Legends Series Doctor Strange, Wong and Bats

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Strange, Marvel's Wong and Bats the dog figures! These collectible figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's comic books. 6-inch scale Marvel figures are fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 10 accessories, including alternate hands, spell FX, alternate Dormammu head for Strange, and translucent, non-articulated Bats."

COMICS-INSPIRED MULTIPACK: Collectible Doctor Strange, Marvel's Wong, and Bats the dog action figures are inspired by Marvel Comics.

COMICS- INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends set comes with 10 accessories, including non-articulated Bats figure and Dormammu alternate head

