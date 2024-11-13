Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Debuts Exclusive Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Black Series 2-Pack

Step into a galaxy far, far away as it is time to Gift the Galaxy with some new Star Wars reveals from Hasbro including an exclusive 2-Pack

Hasbro is ready for the holiday season as they kick off their newest Star Wars program with Gift the Galaxy. This event will arrive on Tuesdays for the next few weeks, delivering some brand-new collectibles from a galaxy far, far away. Some of these reveals are new 2-Pack sets from The Black Series, including one from the Gaming Greats line with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Cal Kestis better watch out as Dagan Gera has returned with his second Black Series release, as he now gains a new force arm. This villain is the big bad from the hit video game, as the once Jedi from the High Republic Era is corrupted by his own arrogance, turning his back on the Jedi. He seeks the planet Tanalorr, which is outside the reach of the Empire, drawing Cal Kestis to seek the planet as well.

Dagan Gera is back, along with a new BX Droid (Hybrid), to stop the lone Jedi Survivor from his mission and enhance your Star Wars collection. We have seen these figures before with some slightly new deco for each this time around but they are a nice addition for any Jedi Survivor collectors out there. Pre-orders are set to go live today (November 13) at 1 PM EST exclusively on Amazon for $44.99.

Star Wars: The Black Series Dagan Gera & BX Droid (Hybrid)

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. This action figure 2-pack is detailed to look like Dagan Gera & a BX droid from the STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR video game. Features a poseable head, arm, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses and comes with 3 accessories."

With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. Look for more THE BLACK SERIES action figures to recreate your favorite moments (each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for pre-order on November 13 at 1PM ET exclusively on Amazon.

