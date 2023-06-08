Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, jurassic park, transformers

Hasbro Debuts New Jurassic Park x Transformers Dilophocon and JP12

A new Transformers crossover set has arrived from Hasbro has things are about to get Jurassic with this impressive set

Two worlds collide as Hasbro debuts their latest Transformers collaboration set. To help celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park, a special mash-up 2-Pack figure set has been revealed. The iconic Dilophosaurus in the Jeep Wrangler Sahara Edition from the film is coming to life. Both figures will feature alternate modes with screen-accurate details and accessories. The set will feature the debut of Dilophocon and Autobot JP-12, which are packed with character and Jurassic Park accessories with a shaving cream canister, embryo containment unit, rain hat, and venom blast effect. Transformers fans will not want to miss out on Hasbro's latest Mash-Up 2-Pack, which is priced at $74.99. This Jurassic Park collab is set to release in October 2023, and pre-orders are live in found right here. If you need more Transformers fun, then check out the Rise of the Beasts Optimus Prime figure from Robosen found right here.

Two Worlds Collide with Jurassic Park and Transformers

"Transformers Collaborative Jurassic Park x Transformers Dilophocon and Autobot JP12 – (Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $74.99 / Available: Fall 2023). The worlds of Transformers robots and Jurassic Park collide once again with the Jurassic Park x Transformers Dilophocon and Autobot JP12 mash-up pack! The iconic Dilophosaurus and Jeep Wrangler Sahara from the Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's blockbuster Jurassic Park movie are now Transformers robots."

"Each figure converts from robot mode to movie-inspired alt mode (convert Dilophocon in 20 steps; Autobot JP12 in 23 steps) and features screen-accurate deco and details. This 2-pack comes with movie-inspired accessories including a shaving cream canister, embryo containment unit, rain hat, venom blast effect, and 2 blaster accessories."

"Transformers robots have always been — More Than Meets the Eye — but now, through the Transformers Collaborative, fans can experience these larger-than-life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters, teams, and people who share this same special quality. Available for preorder on Hasbro Pulse and Amazon."

