Excellion from Transformers: Cybertron Arrives with Exclusive Figure

Walmart Collector Con arrives this week with a new selection of exclusive collectibles including Transformers Age of the Primes

Article Summary Celebrate 20 years of Transformers: Cybertron with the new Deluxe Class Excellion figure from Hasbro.

Excellion transforms into a sports car in 17 steps, perfect for fans of innovative Transformers toys.

This Walmart Exclusive features Excellion, a descendant of Amalgamous Prime, complete with accessories.

Don't miss the Walmart Collector Con 2025 on 3/13 at 10 AM EST to snag Excellion for $24.99!

Transformers: Cybertron, which aired from 2005 to 2006, marked the final installment of the "Unicron Trilogy." The series garnered acclaim for its compelling storyline, which revolved around Autobots and Decepticons searching for Cyber Planet Keys to save their homeworld. The introduction of new characters, innovative transformations, and diverse planetary settings to help enhance and build up the Transformers lore. One of those new characters was Excellion, a loner from the planet Velocitron. This Autobot is now ready for some new adventures as he is getting a new figure from Hasbro that will be a Walmart Exclusive.

Coming in at 5.5" tall, this Deluxe Class figure will convert into a sports car in just 17 steps. He will come with a blaster and Cyber Planet Key accessory, keeping the Age of the Prime line strong. This new Transformers series focuses on the original Thirteen, as most battles, bots, and even power can be traced back to them. Excellion has made this list because he is the descendant of one of The Thirteen Primes with Amalgamous Prime. Excelling is set to release during the Walmart Collector Con 2025 even on 3/13 at 10 AM EST for $24.99.

Transformers: Cybertron Deluxe Class Excellion

"Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Transformers: Cybertron animated series with the Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Excellion action figure! This 5.5-inch Excellion action figure converts between robot and sports car modes in 17 steps. Includes attachable accessories. The Excellion figure is inspired by the character from the Transformers universe and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses."

"Transformers: Age of the Primes opens up the world of the Primes, the very first bots in Transformers mythology, a pantheon of Thirteen beings, each with a unique ability and personality. Every battle, every bot, and every power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to one of The Thirteen. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Age of the Primes lineup. TRANSFORMERS and HASBRO and all related trademarks and logos are trademarks of Hasbro, Inc. Includes figure, 2 accessories, and instructions."

