Hasbro Debuts Spider-Man: No Way Home Sandman Marvel Legends

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like some new live-action Spider-Man figures

All of these new Spider-Man Marvel Legends figures need some villains, and Sandman is ready for some fun. Hasbro has unveiled that Flint Marko is getting his first live-action Marvel Legends release as part of the new Spider-Man: No Way Home line. This new set of figures will also get their own card back packaging and some impressive likenesses to their live-action counterparts. Sandman is deputed in his full-sand form and will come with some swappable enlarged sand hands to put some spiders in their place. Some nice weathering deco is featured here, and Spider-Man fans will need him in their collection to help recreate the final No Way Home battle. Hasbro has already put up pre-orders for this new No Way Home Marvel Legends Sandman right here for $24.99 with a Winter 2023 release. Be sure to check out some of the other releases with MJ, Peter #1, Peter #2, and Peter #3.

Flint Marko Returns with No Way Home Marvel Legends

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man and other Spider-Man: No Way Home action figures! This collectible 6-inch-scale MCU action figure is detailed to look like Marvel's Sandman from Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel's Sandman Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure comes with 4 accessories. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: Figure and 4 accessories.

  • MCU-INSPIRED MARVEL'S SANDMAN: This Marvel's Sandman action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. Makes a great addition to any Marvel Legends action figures collection
  • PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display this premium Marvel 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with movie-inspired design and deco in their collections
  • FILM-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 2 sets of alternate hands
  • DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Features fully poseable head, arms, and legs to reimagine scenes inspired by Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home on your shelf
  • BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends figures to build your own Multiverse of MCU action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

