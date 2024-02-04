Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Debuts Exclusive Gold Label Brainiac w/Skull Ship Set

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys and their growing retro DC Comics Super Powers line

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches Gold Label Brainiac & Skull Ship set from DC's Panic in the Sky.

Exclusive to McFarlane Store, the set features comic-accurate designs with metallic hues.

Brainiac figure sports a new outfit and fabric cape, available April 2024 for $29.99.

Gold Label bundle includes a 4.5" Brainiac figure and his iconic Skull Ship with tentacles.

In the 1992 Superman Crossover event Panic in the Sky from DC Comics, Brainiac emerges as a formidable threat to the universe. He unleashes chaos and destruction on an unprecedented scale and features a new fancy design. This storyline spanned various Superman DC titles, from Action Comics and Superman: Man of Steel to Adventures of Superman. The Justice League and other heroes banded together to combat this cosmic menace as the team faced one of their greatest challenges yet. McFarlane Toys has now revealed that the Panic in the Sky Brainiac is getting its very own Gold Label DC Super Powers release.

Coming exclusive to the McFarlane Toys Store, the newly revealed DC Classic Brainiac and Skull Ship are now getting bundled together with a new look. Showcase the power of this conquerer from the Panic in the Sky storyline featuring comic-accurate detail. The Skull Ship even gets a new color scheme with metallic purple and green elements. Brainiac receives an entirely new design with a fabric cape, outfit, and stylish goatee. It is unclear if he will have a separate card back release inside this bundle or if he will be packaged loose. DC Comics fans can find the Panic in the Sky Brainiac Gold Label Bundle for $29.99 with an April 2024 release, and pre-orders are only at the McFarlane Toys Store.

Brainiac w/Skull Ship: Panic in the Sky (DC Super Powers)

"Thanks to his highly advanced, computerized brain, Brainiac is always ten steps ahead of his opponents, even ones as clever as Superman. Ultimately, his inability to see beyond pure logic has always been his downfall. But like a bad computer virus that can never be fully purged, Brainiac always manages to turn up again when one least expects him."

Gold Label – McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive

Continuing the legacy of the DC Super Powers line of the 80s, comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains in the classic nostalgia series we all love.

Vehicle is showcased in DC Super Powers themed closed box packaging.

Brainiac's Skull Ship features moving attack tentacles.

Compatible vehicles to go alongside the DC Super Powers Line, that fit both new and old figures.

Brainiac 4.5" figure included!

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

