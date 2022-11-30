Gladiator Batman Embraces the Dark Nights with McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is not done with DC Comics Dark Nights: Metal storyline just yet. A brand new teaser image has arrived, showcasing the newest figure for McFarlane's popular DC Multiverse line. This new figure comes to us from Dark Nights Metal #1 as Batman makes a return and enters the pits of Mongul's deadly gladiator arena. This design was showcased not long in DC Comics, as Batman and the other members of the Justice League were fitted with new deadly armor to keep their powers and skills at bay inside Mongul's deadly games. This was not just any armor, but armor packed with power-dampening elements from throughout our heroes' history. McFarlane Toys has now captured the fury and might of Gladiator Batman with their newest figure, which can be seen below.

Like the other members of the Justice League, Batman does not have any superpowers. So while Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman, have armor that is fitted to their weaknesses, Batman's is probably just armor. Just wits and a deadly axe is all Bruce Wayne needs to bring most of his enemies to their knees, and McFarlane Toys really packed in the detail for this release. Hopefully, we can see all of the members of the Justice League arrive in their Gladiator outfits for McFarlane's DC Multiverse line. The Dark Nights: Metal world has really been fleshed out with McFarlane Toys, and I am sure this will not be the last release. These designs are right up McFarlane Toys' alley, and I would love to see the rest of the Justice Leagues Gladiator suits come to life later on. Pre-orders are unknown at the time for Gladiator Batman, but all things DC Multiverse can be found here, including other Metal releases like the Flash Build-A-Figure Speed Metal wave.