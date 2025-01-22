Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, exclusive, Marvel Minimates

Marvel Minimates Bring The Sinister Six To Life For Spidey Fans

BC Exclusive: Check out a new Marvel Minimates box set going up for preorder this Thursday, The Return Of The Sinister Six!

Article Summary Exclusive Marvel Minimates Sinister Six set drops for preorder on Thursday, thrilling collectors everywhere.

Features Vulture, Electro, Doctor Octopus, battle-damaged Spider-Man, and debut Solo figure at $39.99.

This set recreates the classic 1990s "Return of the Sinister Six" storyline for fans of Marvel Minimates.

With detailed figures and original artwork, it’s a must-have for any Spider-Man or Marvel Minimates lover.

Marvel Minimates have many fans, and they are legion. It has been decades now of releases from Diamond Select Toys and even though these are uncertain times for the company, that is not going to stop them from giving their collectors precisely what they desire: more Minimates. That being said, BC is excited to exclusively reveal a new Marvel Minimates set featuring the greatest villain team-up Spider-Man has ever had to face, the Sinister Six. The Return of the Sinister Six set features new figures of Vulture, Electro, Doctor Octopus in his white suit, battle-damaged Spider-Man, and the anti-hero Solo. The five-figure set will retail for $39.99 and go up for preorder this Thursday, January 23. Take a peek below.

Marvel Minimates Are A National Treasure

"A Diamond Select Toys release! The Sinister Six are back! Spider-Man has met his match, as the Marvel Minimates line re-creates the classic 1990s storyline "Return of the Sinister Six." This deluxe box set unites three villains – Vulture, Electro and Doctor Octopus in his white suit – against a battle-damaged Spider-Man and the anti-hero Solo! It's the first Solo figure ever! Each 2-inch figure features up to 14 points of articulation and includes a round display base. All five figures come packaged in a full-color window box with a fifth panel door featuring original artwork by figure designer Barry Bradfield. SRP: $39.99 Shipping Fall 2025."

Even I can admit that these figures hold a special place in my heart. It fills me with joy that this line continues and shows no sign of stopping. At this point, it is one of the longest-running lines in Marvel history, and the character roster is so deep that there is a figure for some of the biggest and most-loved characters on the roster. If interested, you should pick up this set on Thursday, when it goes live.

