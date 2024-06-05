Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The Mandalorian

Hasbro Debuts Target Exclusive Star Wars Shriek-Hawk Mandalorian

Step into the world of The Mandalorian once again as Hasbro has unveiled their latest The Black Series exclusive figures

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Target Exclusive Shriek-Hawk Mandalorian figure from The Mandalorian S3.

The figure comes with jetpack and blasters, priced at $24.99, releasing Fall 2024.

This member joins the 2-Pack Shriek-Hawk Trainers set, with one more to come.

Highly detailed 6-inch figure designed for collectors and fans of Star Wars.

In season three of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, fans were introduced to the bigger faction that is the Children of the Watch. After the fall of Mandalore, these highly skilled warriors have been hidden away until their time has come to reclaim Mandalore once again. Among this ground is the Shriek-Hawk Training Team, which is a four-person unit that all features a signet of the deadly flying predator known as the Shriek-Hawk. This squad of Mandalorians is highly trained in jetpack missions, and they are the perfect team for scouting and rescue missions.

Hasbro is bringing this team to their Star Wars: The Black Series, as one of the members is getting a Target Exclusive release. This Shriek-Hawk Mandalorian features some mix-matched blue and green armor and comes with a removable jetpack and two blasters. This marks the third trooper in this team to arrive as a 2-Pack Shriek-Hawk Trainers set will be also arriving at Target later this year. Star Wars fans will be able to find this single Mando for $24.99 in Fall 2024, which leaves one more Shriek-Hawk Mandalorian to arrive, which will most likely also be a retailer-exclusive release.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Shriek-Hawk (Target Exclusive)

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch THE BLACK SERIES MANDALORIAN SHRIEK-HAWK figure, inspired by the character's appearance in season 3 of STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN. The Shriek-Hawks are a team of Mandalorian specialists skilled in jetpack operations as well as scouting and rescue missions. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including long and short blaster accessories as well as an attachable jetpack. Available this fall exclusively at Target."

