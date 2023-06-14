Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Transformers Buzzworthy Troop Builder Multipack

Prepare for an epic battle between the strongest Transformers as Hasbro deploys their new Troop Builder Multipack

Hasbro is ready for war as they unleash an impressive Transformers Troop Builder Multipack. That is right; fans will be able to bulk up their forces from across Transformers Generations with this four-figure set. This series includes both Autobot and Decepticon reinforcements with the Decepticon Seeker, Quintesson Trooper, G2 Universe Cybertronian Trooper, and the Animated Universe Autotrooper. As usual, each figure will be able to convert into their vehicle modes between 14-27 steps, depending on the figure. There will be some nice accessories as well, with alternate heads for Quintesson Trooper, G2 Universe Cybertronian Trooper, and the Autotrooper, allowing for your ranks to rise with multiple packs. Transformers fans are getting a whole arsenal here as well, with Null Rays, swords, cannons, blasters, axe, and mace weapons to serve both sides of the war. Fight for freedom or control and enhance your armies with the Transformers Troop Builder Action Figure Set. It is a Target Exclusive that is found right here for $77.99 with an October 2023 release.

Transformers Buzzworthy Troop Builder Multipack Deploys

"You've probably heard the buzz, but Bumblebee is kind of a big deal. And now the bodacious bot is making his mark with a line of some of the most buzzworthy Bumblebee products for fans of all ages. Buzzworthy Bumblebee figures feature collectible special packaging themed to fit the Buzzworthy Bumblebee line. Collect more Buzzworthy Bumblebee figures, only at Target (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Includes: 4 figures, 9 accessories, 3 alternate heads, and instructions.

BUZZWORTHY BUMBLEBEE: The Buzzworthy Bumblebee collection features some of the most buzzworthy Transformers action figures for boys, girls, and fans of all ages, only at Target

BUILD THE BATTLE: Assemble your strongest troops for battle with the Troop Builder Multipack! Includes Decepticon Seeker, Quintesson Trooper, G2 Universe Cybertronian Trooper, and Animated Universe Autotrooper

AWESOME ALT MODES: Each figure converts between robot to alt mode in 14-27 steps. Includes alternate heads for Quintesson Trooper, G2 Universe Cybertronian Trooper, and Animated Universe Autotrooper figures

GEAR UP FOR COMBAT: Comes with 2 Null Rays, 2 swords, 2 cannons, blaster, axe, and mace weapon accessories that attach to the Transformers figures in both modes

BUMBLEBEE-THEMED PACKAGING: This Transformers multipack features special Buzzworthy Bumblebee collectible packaging. These Transformers toys make great gifts for boys, girls, and fans of all ages

