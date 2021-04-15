Mezco Toyz Reveals New Commander Gomez One: 12 Collective Figure

Hazard Squad Commander Gomez is back as Mezco drops another One: 12 Collective on their back door site, Slugfest's Emporium. This marks the second release for the Hazard Squad Gomez with a new gold paint scheme and two new comic book styled head sculpts. This One: 12 Collective figure has a similar release as the Bodega Box Hazard Squad figure with zipline hook, grapple gun, wrist comm, and G1 Cosmic Pea Shooter. The figures features a unique back story as well as Mezco, which introduces fans to the Valley of the Mossquatch. While we do not get a creature for Commander Gomez to fight, we do get a special comic book giving us new adventures for the Hazard Squad.

Just like all Rumble Society and Gomez One: 12 Collective figures released by Mezco, this figure sold out immediately. However, the Waitlist is still active, and it is the best way to acquire one of these very hot figures. With plenty of buyers not following the rules, waitlist orders are constantly getting shuffled around, and fans can join here. The Hazard Squad Gold Commander Gomez: Valley Of The Mossquatch is priced at $95 and set to ship out between April – May 2021.

Commander Gomez Sets off to the Valley of the Mossquatch!

"Investigating reports of missing persons and rumors of shadowy creatures, Commander Gomez, along with Boom Boom and Pigeon, find themselves on the hunt for the Mossquatch. Will Gomez and his team find the imposing beast, and if so, can they survive such an encounter? Gomez comes with two brand new Comic-Style head portraits: both with light-up "sight-light" eyes giving him enhanced vision and the ability to signal his squad. His teeth-gritting portrait contains a magnet to hold his "3rd Antenna" – a remote correspondence device used to communicate with The Void. "

"Gomez is outfitted in a mission sweater, cargo pants, utility belt with 'G' insignia and gun and knife holsters, and mid-calf boots. He wears a shoulder holster to hold his side arm, a removable utility pouch and grenade holster on his bicep, and a utility pouch on his thigh. The Hazard Squad Commander is ready for action, complete with his Hazard Squad Wrist Comm with multifunctional attachments including an HUD projection, arm cannon/grapple gun, and zipline hook/buzz saw. Gomez never leaves the Command Center without his G1- Cosmic Pea Shooter, Rambowie mini machete, and grenades."

"The Away Team consists of a retro version of Boom Boom that opens up to reveal a hi-tech supercomputer that can connect to Gomez's Wrist Comm, as well as Pigeon in two poses. Learn more about the Valley of the Mossquatch with the included miniature comic featuring Gomez and the Hazard Squad, as well as some other neat comic book stuff! What adventures lie ahead? You decide. To learn more about Gomez, visit agentgomez.com."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE GOMEZ FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Two (2) Comic-Style head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Fourteen (14) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R) One (1) pointing hand (R) One (1) two-finger pointing hand (L) One (1) rifle holding hand (R) One (1) rifle bracing hand (L) One (1) gun holding hand (L&R) One (1) middle finger hand (L) One (1) wide holding hand (L)



COSTUME:

Mission sweater

Utility belt with 'G' insignia belt buckle

Cargo pants

Mid-calf boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) Boom Boom boombox

One (1) 3rd Antenna, Void Communicator (attaches magnetically to head portrait)

One (1) Wrist Comm (removable)

One (1) Scuzzie Cable Jack (attaches to Wrist Comm)

One (1) zipline hook with spinning sawblade (attaches to Wrist Comm)

One (1) HUD projection (attaches to Wrist Comm)

One (1) grapple gun/ wrist blaster (attaches to Wrist Comm)

One (1) grappling hook

One (1) grappling hook with rope length

One (1) Rambowie Knife mini machete (fits in sheath on belt)

One (1) G1 Cosmic Pea Shooter (fits in shoulder and breast holster)

Two (2) grenades

Two (2) Pigeon: the Hazard Squad scout, in different static poses

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

One (1) One:12 Collective wire display array for pigeon

Each One:12 Collective Gomez – Hazard Squad Commander figure is packaged in a collector friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.