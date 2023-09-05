Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: frankenstein, hasbro, transformers, Universal Monsters

Hasbro Debuts Universal Monsters x Transformers Figure: Frankentron

Get ready for a new Universal Monsters and Transformers collaboration as thing get spooky with the arrival of Frankentron

In a dark corner of the multiverse, science, and sorcery converge as two worlds collide that never should have met. Hasbro has announced that the realm of the Universal Monsters is combining once again with the world of Transformers for a new collaboration. Last year, we saw Dracula rise with Cybertronian roots, and now Dr. Victor Frankenstein has created something deadly as his insatiable thirst for creation continues. Transformer collectors will now be able to introduce their collection to Frankentron, a bot that has been welded together from deceased Cybertronian parts. The 1931 Universal Monsters film Frankenstein inspired this figure, and he will even convert into a zombie tank in just 16 steps. Horror and Transformers collide with the Universal Monsters Frankenstein x Transformers Frankentron figure. He is set for a Q1 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right here for $34.99.

Transformers x Universal Monsters Frankentron is ALIVE!

"The worlds of Transformers robots and Universal Monsters collide with the Universal Monsters Frankenstein x Transformers Frankentron mash-up pack! The iconic monstrous creation from Dr. Frankenstein's lab is now a Transformers robot! This figure converts from movie-inspired robot mode to tank alt mode, and features sculpt, deco, and details based on the film. Transformers robots have always been — More Than Meets the Eye — but now, through the Transformers Collaborative, fans can experience these larger-than-life characters as they team-up, mash-up, and meet up with other characters, teams, and people who share this same special quality."

Includes figure, 2 accessories, and instructions.

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE: Transformers robots have always been More Than Meets the Eye. Now fans can experience Transformers characters as they mash-up with iconic characters who share this same quality

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS X TRANSFORMERS MASH-UP: It's alive! Welded together from deceased Cybertronian parts, a new creation has escaped Dr. Frankenstein's lab – Frankentron!

FRANKENSTEIN MOVIE-INSPIRED ALT MODE: Frankentron figure converts from robot to tank mode in 16 steps. Inspired by Frankenstein's Monster from the 1931 Universal Pictures film, Frankenstein

MOVIE-INSPIRED DETAILS AND ACCESSORIES: Features screen-inspired sculpt details and comes with a cannon accessory based on Dr. Frankenstein's laboratory equipment in the film. Also comes with a blast effect piece

VHS TAPE-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Packaging is designed to look like a video tape copy of the movie, Frankenstein. Not for use as an actual video tape

