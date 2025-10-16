Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Hasbro Deploys Brent "Hit & Run" Scott Figure with G.I. Joe Classified

Expand your collection of the world’s greatest heroes as Hasbro reveals new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures are on the way

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Brent “Hit & Run” Scott in the G.I. Joe Classified Series as a 6-inch collectible figure

Hit & Run features classic G.I. Joe styling updated with modern details and 10 character-inspired accessories

Pre-orders for Brent “Hit & Run” Scott are live now on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, perfect for G.I. Joe collectors

Watch for more G.I. Joe Classified figures, including Big Lob, Lifeline, and Mole Rat (Stage 2), coming soon

Brent "Hit & Run" Scott is the G.I. Joe Team's light infantryman and a skilled mountaineer, first appearing in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #80 in 1988. His backstory is gritty as he was orphaned at age three when a drunk driver killed his parents, growing up in a county institution. After leaving custody, he enlisted in the Army and then joined G.I. Joe, and he is back and ready for action. Hasbro has now added Brent Scott to their G.I. Joe Classified Series with a modernized version of the legendary Joe. He is arriving just in time as Cobra's Mining Technicians have accidentally stumbled upon Dark-Energon, transforming them into zombie-like monsters.

Hit & Run is bringing his guerrilla‑style tactics to the battlefield with an impressive camouflaged figure. He will come equipped with a grappling hook, machete, knife, bag, rifle, helmet, goggles, and a pistol. Add Hit & Run to your growing G.I. Joe collection soon, as pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99. Be on the lookout for other Classified Series figures also coming soon, like Big Lob, Lifeline, and Mole Rat (Stage 2).

G.I. Joe Classified Series #188, Brent "Hit & Run" Scott

YO JOE! G.I. JOE EXPLODES INTO A LARGER-THAN-LIFE ERA WITH 6 INCH ACTION FIGURES: The G.I. Joe Classified Series evolves the retro toy figures fans know and love into a highly articulated 6-inch (150 mm) scale with premium deco and detailing

CLASSIC BRENT "HIT & RUN" SCOTT-INSPIRED DESIGN: Features a classic design updated to bring the G.I. Joe Light Infantry into the modern era and 10 accessory pieces inspired by the character's rich history

COLLECTIBLE WINDOWED PACKAGING: #188 in the Classified Series sequence. The window-box display showcases the figure along with accessory loadout, figure-specific File Card Icons, gorgeous original character artwork, and dynamic digital renders

KNOWING IS HALF THE BATTLE: Look for other G.I. Joe figures and toys to build your roster of heroes and Cobra villains (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

