Hasbro Deploys Star Wars Phase II Clone Trooper into Battle Celebrate May the 4th the right way with a brand new set of incredible Star Wars collectibles from Hasbro from all over the galaxy

It's time to take the fight to the separatists, as Hasbro has unveiled their latest Star Wars figure. Coming out of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the Phase II Clone Trooper deploys into action. This iconic soldier is ready to hit the battlefront with an updated sculpt, removable helmet, and two weapons. This figure will be a must have army builder for Star Wars fans, with an all clean white armor being a nice touch. It is surprising that we have still have yet to see a $15 Stormtrooper or Clone Trooper army builder figure exclusively through Hasbro Pulse, as we have with Marvel Legends. However, the Clone Troopers are popular enough that these bad boys will still fly off the shelves, but it will add to the $24.99 price tag. The Phase II Clone Trooper is set to arrive in Winter 2023, he will be a standard release, and pre-orders are live at 1PM EST right here. May the 4th be with you.

Turn Some Clankers into Scrap Metal with Hasbro

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PHASE II CLONE TROOPER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Winter 2023) . STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PHASE II CLONE TROOPER figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS animated series."

"Improvements to clone armor and equipment were made throughout the Clone Wars; by its final battles, nearly all clones had switched to improved "Phase II" armor. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and blaster accessory. Available for pre-order 5/4 at 1 pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers."