Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Drops Target Exclusive Transformers Studio Series Megatron

The Transformers Studio Series MTMTE Collection continues with the Leader of the Decepticons with the Target Exclusive Megatron

In the ruins of Autobot City, Megatron's fierce determination is at an all-time high as he confronts Optimus Prime. Coming to life from The Transformers: The Movie, a new Studio Series figure from Hasbro is on the way. This new release is part of their ongoing Target Exclusive Studio Series MTMTE Collection, and this time Megatron reigns supreme. The legendary villain comes to life right off the big screen with a new Leader Class figure that delivers movie-accurate detail, and accessories that evoke Megatron's destructive fury. Standing 8.5" tall, the Leader of the Decpticons is ready to fight Optimus Prime to the death with an impressive figure that features a battle-damaged deco.

The Transformers: The Movie Megatron will convert into his iconic tank mode in 54 steps and will come with a few accessories. Hasbro was sure to include his fusion cannon, a back barrel, a blaster, and his signature beam saber, all of which he uses to take on Optimus Prime. This Target Exclusive release will be released alongside a Target Exclusive STudios Series Optimus Prime, allowing collectors to faithfully recreate this battle in Autobot City. Pre-orders are already live online for $59.99 with the Decepticon Leader to arrive in March 2026.

Transformers: The Movie Leader Class Megatron

"Celebrate the 40-year anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie with the Transformers Studio Series MTMTE Collection Megatron action figure. The 8.5-inch (21.5 cm) figure converts from robot to tank mode in 54 steps. With battle damage details inspired by the iconic battle scene between Megatron and Optimus Prime and attachable accessories like a fusion cannon, back barrel, beam saber, and blasters, this Megatron figure makes an awesome addition to any collection."

8.5-INCH THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE MEGATRON ACTION FIGURE: This Transformers Studio Series Megatron figure features battle-damaged deco and details to reflect the iconic movie scene

CELEBRATE THE 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE MOVIE: Part of the Transformers MTMTE Collection to celebrate 40 years since the release of the fan-favorite animated film

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND TANK MODES: The Transformers action figure converts between modes in 54 steps

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!