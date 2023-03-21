Hasbro Gets Into the Spring Spirit with Plenty of New Releases for All We take a look at and unbox a treat from Hasbro as they get ready for the season of Spring with a nice assortment of goodies

Spring is finally here, and that means the trees are getting leaves again, flowers are blooming, and more fun in the sun. Hasbro is getting for these warmer seasons with a whole new set of releases for the family. Our friends over at Hasbro sent us a box showcasing some of these goodies that challenge your mind, enhance your skills, and allow creativity to bloom. Up first is the new NERF Junior Elite Ultimate Starter Set that introduces the NERF or Nothing game to ages 6 and up. These blasters are easy to use, easy to hold, and lightweight to help younger kids join in on all the NERF fun. The starter set can be found right here, and be on the lookout for other Junior Blasters on shelves now!

Spring brings some better weather for these new outside NERF activities, but there is plenty of inside fun on the way. Hasbro Gaming has a delightful new Monopoly game for kids ages 4-5 that helps them learn, earn, and grow. This double-sided board features two levels of play with counting and matching or reading and simple math. This is an excellent and fun way to help your little ones grow, and Monopoly Discover can be found here. The indoor fun does not end there, as Play-Doh has a new Kitchen Creations set! Bake up some non-edible goodies with this mixer like cookies, cupcakes, and plenty of other fun, colorful creations, and the Magic Mixer found right here.

Lastly, Hasbro packed a punch at the bottom of this Spring box with Transformers Optimus Primal Smash Changers. Transformers morphing fun is as easy as three steps with these figures and is perfect for the Rise of the Beasts film. Kids and Adults can join in on all of these new goodies for the Spring Season, and creativity and fun has never looked so good. The Transformers Smash Changers can be found here, and be sure to check out everything else Hasbro has to offer right here with Hasbro Pulse.

