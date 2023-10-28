Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: ghostbusters, hasbro

Hasbro Gets Spooky with Ghostbusters Plasma Series HasLab Two!

Get ready for some new ghost busting equipment as Hasbro debuts their latetst program with Ghostbusters Haslab Two!

It is the season of busting ghosts as Hasbro is back with a brand new spooky HasLab release. That is right; the Ghostbusters Plasma Series lives on with their new HasLab Two! Enhance your Ghostbusters collection with this impressive set that will include two replicas right from the hit films. Celebrate the Ghostbuster's 40th anniversary with replicas of the Ghost Trap and P.K.E. Meter that were scanned right from the actual prop. Both gadgets have lights and sound as well as functioning capabilities that really bring the equipment to life. The 1:1 scale replicas are truly a work of art and will be a must-have collectible set for any dedicated ghost hunter out there. Hasbro has the HasLab Two priced at $299.99, with 10,000 backers needed to fully fund the campaign. Fans can check out the program right here with a December 11, 2023 closing date. Stay tuned for the Tier Unlock as they come with 12,000, 15,000, and 18,000 backing goals. Who You Gonna Call?

Ghostbusters Plasma Series HasLab Two in the Box!

"The Ghostbusters have been scaring specters off the streets of New York for 40 years, in 2024. Because of this, we wanted to offer fans and collectors a project everyone could get behind, a symbol, something that appeals to each and every Ghostbusters fan; something good, something decent, something pure. What better way to celebrate 40 frightening years than with two of the most iconic, must-have pieces of ghost-bustin' tech?!"

"Now, let's talk seriously. For the entrapment device, we're gonna have to ask you for three big ones—300 dollars for that—but we are having a special this month on spectral detection, including hardware, and so we'll go ahead and throw in the P.K.E. Meter at no additional cost. Tell you what, we'll even do you one better. We've been authorized by Peter Venkman to shave a penny off the price, meaning fans can fund the Ghostbusters Plasma Series P.K.E. Meter & Ghost Trap HasLab terrifying twofer for only $299.99! We must've all gone mad!"

"This crowdfunded project will run from October 27, 2023, to 11:59pm ET on December 11, 2023, and requires 10,000 backer orders to begin production. If the suspension work, shocks, brakes, brake pads, steering box, transmission, and rear end hold up as we drive this campaign to the finish line, the project is estimated to ship in late Fall 2024."

