Hasbro Gets Retro With New 3.75" Marvel Legends Figures

Hasbro continues to go retro as they reveal more Marvel Legends figures. Fans are no stranger to the new Retro packaging figures as Hasbro has already released Vintage X-Men, Vintage Spider-Man, and the most recent, Vintage Doctor Doom. Each one gives collectors a blast from a past with amazing packaging from retro times. This time things get different as Hasbro unveils a new 3.75" Marvel Legends figure line that is coming in special 2-packs. There are three packs in total each one carrying two iconic individually packed Marvel Legends hero. The first one is The Amazing Spider-Man with Spidey and Electro as the two continue their rivalry. Up next is The Avengers and The X-Men as Iron Man and Cyclops are pumped and ready for action. Finally, things get heroic as Black Panther and Captain America arrive to save the day in this two-pack. Each figure will have 5-points of articulation and they are bleeding with vintage vibes. Each character will be a great addition to any fans collection and a perfect enhancement to any comic collectors display.

The retro figure line has been doing very well and I see this one being another hot ticket item as well. I am sure we will get solo releases later on but it will all start with these special Marvel Legends 2-packs. It does look like there will be a 1st edition sticker on these figures which implies we will see them again. These 3.75" Marvel Legends Retro figures are set to go up for pre-order this Friday (September 25th) at 5 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse which can be found here. The 2-Packs will be priced at $20 each and stay tuned to the Hasbro Pulse Con Marvel Legends panel that ends the day. I am sure will see plenty of new pre-orders also go live too for some upcoming Marvel Legends as they are revealed. Get your wallets ready collectors!