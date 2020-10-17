My Little Pony and Transformers Mash-Up Revealed by Hasbro

The Equestria universe continues to get bigger as a new My Little Pony crossover figure has arrived. After the iconic Transformers crash land of the humble world of Equestrian, the Matrix of Friendship turns the Optimus Prime into someone more adorable with My Little Prime. The My Little Pony and Transformers figure unites two fandoms into one with a unique deco that pays homage to the iconic power of Optimus Prime. Standing 4.5 inches tall, this pony is ready to take on any Deception threat with the power of love and friendship. The pony verse gains a new leader with this figure that will have both fans of the series wanting it in their collection.

These MLP crossover figures are very fun and unique for any collector. We have already seen a couple of Dungeons & Dragons, Ghostbusters, and even Power Rangers. The crossovers seem endless for these ponies and we are curious what Hasbro has up their sleeves next. The My Little Pony Crossover Collection Transformers My Little Prime can be purchased today and can be found here. He is priced at $12.99 and will be rolling out to save the day so get yours while you can, Ponies Rollout!

"When the Autobots crash land on Equestria, the Matrix of Friendship turns their legendary leader into My Little Prime. Fandoms collide with the MLP Crossover Collection — an expanded universe of My Little Pony mashup characters! Crossover Collection My Little Prime toy combines the retro My Little Pony form with the design of Transformers characters. Character has unique deco, colors, and Cutie Mark inspired by Transformers War for Cybertron Optimus Prime character. This 4.5-inch figure comes in collectors' packaging that's great for fans of the My Little Pony or Transformers brand to display. Turn the stories you know on their tails with the MLP Crossover Collection."

Fandoms collide when My Little Pony meets Transformers for a crossover toy

Crossover Collection My Little Prime is an exciting character mashup. 4.5-inch figure has a retro MLP form factor with Transformers-inspired design

Design and Cutie Mark are inspired by the Autobot Leader Optimus Prime. Collect a favorite Transformers character in a fresh and different form factor

Figure is a great way for fans of the My Little Pony or Transformers brand to complete their collections. Display your figure in the special packaging. Ages 4 and up

Start a collection of crossover figures with Power Rangers Morphin Pink Pony and Ghostbusters Plasmane My Little Pony figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)