Hasbro Announces The First Ever Hasbro Pulse Con

The recent cancellations of bigger toy conventions like New York Comic Con and Toy Fair 2021 have been sad news. However, it looks like Hasbro is bringing the toys to the fans with their first ever Hasbro Pulse Con 2020. This convention will be covered on HasbroPulse for two days starting on September 25th and going until the 26th. The following is the official press release for the Pulse Con:

"Hasbro, today announced the first-ever Hasbro PulseCon, a 2-day virtual event that gives fans unprecedented access to their favorite Hasbro brands, music & entertainment. Taking place on September 25-26, 2020 exclusively on the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel and hosted by SYFY Wire on-air correspondent, writer, and producer, Jackie Jennings, Hasbro PulseCon promises fans in the US and Canada a front row seat to panels, talent appearances, brand reveals, product giveaways and more; connecting consumers to their favorite brands in an immersive, one-of-a-kind setting that, along with the eOne portfolio, will bring fans the best in entertainment, music, and toys. Announcements for new innovations and product reveals will take place for brands including Dungeons & Dragons, G.I. Joe, Magic: The Gathering, Power Rangers, Transformers as well as premiere partner brands Marvel, Star Wars™, Ghostbusters, and more."

"PulseCon delivers the experience and connection of conventions for free and right from the comforts of fans' homes. Highlights from the virtual event will consist of live unboxings, over 50 new product reveals and pre-orders, coveted Hasbro PulseCon exclusive merchandise, livestream panels featuring celebrities and audience Q&A, and surprise experiences. "To be a part of this new virtual experience that celebrates fan culture and incorporates so many different iconic entertainment properties is truly a thrilling opportunity and I can't wait for fans to check it out," says Jackie Jennings, Hasbro PulseCon host."

"We are constantly impressed by our fan community and their unwavering passion for Hasbro brands. The Hasbro Pulse community was built with them in mind, and we're excited to take fan-first engagement with our Pulse platform even deeper," says Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer, Hasbro. "We're looking forward to celebrating the fans, providing community connection at a time where everyone needs it most, and ultimately delivering a peek behind the curtain on their favorite brands in a way only Hasbro can."

I know Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe Classified Series, Star Wars: The Black Series, and The Vintage Collection will be revealed to look forward too. With all the convention being canceled and shuffled around it is nice that Hasbro is bringing the Hasbro Pulse Con 2020 to fans. This is one event fans will not want to miss out on and they can subscribe to Hasbro Pulse newsletter to up to date details. More information will continue to come out until September 25th and 26th so stay tuned. What are you looking forward to in this con? What brand are you excited to see the most?