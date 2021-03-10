Transformers Ramjet Returns With New Generations Figure From Hasbro

Hasbro is taking fans back to 1993 as they unveil their newest Transformers Generations Selects figure. This time Ramjet is back from his 1993 G2 debut featuring colors from his original toy release. Ramjet can also take to the skies in his jet mode that can be converted in just 24 steps. The Decepticon will also include 2 Null Ray accessories that can be equipped to him in both converted modes. This is one special edition Transformers figure that is the ultimate throwback and will be a great addition to your collection. The Transformers Generations Selects Voyager WFC-GS24 Ramjet from Hasbro is priced at $29.99. He is set to return in August 2021, and pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here.

"Fans can take their Transformers figure collections to the next level with Generations Selects, a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the mainline. This Ramjet figure is inspired by his 1993 G2 toy release, featuring his special G2 black, purple and blue deco. A great special edition add to any Seeker collection, complete with letters across the side of his jet mode that read "RAMJET" so he'll never be confused for any other among the Seeker ranks. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)."

Includes Generations Selects Voyager Class Ramjet figure, 2 accessories, and instructions.

