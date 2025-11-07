Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, wolverine

Hasbro Reissues the Marvel 85th Anniversary Marvel Legends Wolverine

Hasbro is shaking up the after market as they unveil their newest Marvel Legends reissues including the 85th anniversary Wolverine

Article Summary Hasbro reissues the Marvel Legends 85th Anniversary Wolverine, shaking up the collector’s market.

Wolverine features classic Astonishing X-Men yellow and blue suit with masked and unmasked head sculpts.

This 6-inch figure offers premium articulation and comes with six comics-inspired accessories for display.

Priced at $27.99, the Wolverine reissue is available for pre-order now and ships in April 2026.

Hasbro has been tackling the aftermarket lately, debuting reissues across most of its popular brands. Star Wars: The Black Series got a heavy dose of this with reissues for some very popular figures from Captain Rex, Star Wars: Rebels, and so much more. The Marvel Legends line has also been doing this, with reissues of more retailer-exclusive figures, such as Silver Surfer, Magik, and recently, Spider-Man: The Animated Series' Rhino, Kingpin, and more. This is beneficial for collectors who were unable to obtain these figures during the previous drop, but it does impact the rarity of these figures, especially when reissuing older ones. Luckily, this newest reissue is not that old, and it is one that fans have been wanting to get, as the Astonishing Wolverine is back!

This Marvel Legends figure was released in 2024 as part of the Marvel Comics 85th Anniversary collection. It features an iconic version of Logan in his yellow and blue X-Suit, with a sleeveless design, and includes both masked and unmasked head sculpts. This was one of the first figures of Wolverine to include more than just punching hands, as well, which is not much, but gives him more display options than before. This reissue comes with the new $27.99 Marvel Legends price, and pre-orders are already live, with an April 2026 release.

Marvel Legends Series Wolverine (Marvel 85th Anniversary)

"In celebration of Marvel's 85th anniversary, this collectible figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Astonishing X-Men comic books."

85TH ANNIVERSARY WOLVERINE: Celebrate 85 years of Marvel with Wolverine action figure, inspired by character's appearance in Marvel's Astonishing X-Men comics

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure set features comics-inspired design and deco

MARVEL COMICS -INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Comes with 6 accessories, including masked and unmasked heads and hands with and without claws

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

6-INCH SCALE ACTION FIGURE: Featuring a window box package, fans and collectors can display this premium figure designed at the Marvel 6 inch action figure scale (15 cm)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!