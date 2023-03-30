Hasbro Reveals Across the Spider-Verse Marvel Legends Spider-Punk It looks like Hasbro is getting ready for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as they debut an entire wave of new Legends

A very popular Spider-Man variant is on the way from Hasbro for the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse film. The British punk rocker Hobie Brown is back as the only and only Spider-Punk. Hobie is a popular Spider-Verse character in Marvel Comics, and he is now joining the cast of Hasbro's Marvel Legends once again and in a new animated style. While this figure is not comic book accurate, the Across the Spider-Verse variant is something special that is packed with character and is ready to rock New York.

This punk rocker is packed with detail; it features his own unique Spider-Punk costume and comes with his signature guitar. The detail on this figure is fantastic, and he will be getting his own retro-style card back packaging. From the eye popping colors to the spiked mohawk and even the wild design, this will be an excellent figure to showcase what Across the Spider-Verse will be dishing out in the Summer. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Marvel Legends collectors will not want to miss this release and it is priced at $24.99. Hobie will release right to stores and online (like here) starting April 10.

Rock the Stage with Marvel Legends Spider-Punk

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SPIDER-PUNK – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2023). Hobie Brown is the British punk Spider-Man better known as Spider-Punk. This quality 6-inch scale Spider-Punk figure features deco and design inspired by his appearance in the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse! Includes figure and entertainment-inspired guitar accessory."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for purchase 4/10 at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."