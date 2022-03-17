Hasbro Reveals GameStop Exclusive Star Wars Fan Celebration Clones

Hasbro has kicked off another Star Wars Fan Celebration event giving fans new The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures. However, the term "new" with the Star Wars Hasbro team is a pretty loose term as of late since it is all repaints, rereleases, and resculpts. This event is just like the rest, with a set of repaints heading our way and this time from the GameStop exclusive Gaming Greats line. Both figures are Clone Troopers, and everyone loves Clones, so these might be repaints, but some fans have been waiting for.

The first comes to us from Jedi: Fallen Order with the 13th Battalion Trooper. Featuring a new yellow deco, the trooper comes with a blaster and will be a nice trooper building figure. The next trooper is from Republic Commando with RC-1140 aka Fixxer. Featuring a new helmet sculpt and backpack, this green deco elite Clone Trooper is one of a kind and a necessary figure for your Commando collection. Both GameStop Exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Greats figures are priced at $27.99. Pre-orders will go live today (3/17) online at 1 PM EST right here.

"THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GAMING GREATS 13TH BATTALION TROOPER Figure- (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Spring 2023) . Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GAMING GREATS 13TH BATTALION TROOPER figure, inspired by the STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDERS video game. Available for pre-order March 17, at 1PM ET exclusively at Gamestop."

"THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GAMING GREATS RC-1140 (FIXER) Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Spring 2023) . Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium RC-1140 (FIXER) figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: REPUBLIC COMMANDO video game. This BLACK SERIES figure comes with 1 detachable entertainment-inspired accessory. Available for pre-order tomorrow, March 17 at 1PM ET, exclusively at Gamestop."