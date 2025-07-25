Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Gen Con, Ravensburger

Ravensburger Reveals Three Disney Lorcana Gen Con 2025 Promos

Disney Lorcana is coming to Gen Con 2025 in a big way and it appears that three promo cards will be offered to attendees

Article Summary Disney Lorcana returns to Gen Con 2025 with special events, new sets, and exclusive activities for fans.

Three promo cards—Goofy, Pluto, and Anna—are available through booth purchases, gameplay, and quests.

Fans can experience Collector’s Quests, competitive tournaments, and a dynamic Streaming Stage lineup.

Ravensburger promises smoother experiences and expanded space as a Co-Sponsor to reduce past crowding.

Disney Lorcana returns to Gen Con Indy 2025 (July 31–August 3), and they surely have a packed schedule of events and immersive experiences for fans and newcomers alike. In celebration of the game's second anniversary, the Streaming Stage kicks off that Thursday morning with highlights, guest appearances, and giant card reveals—showcasing Fabled cards at multiple daily times, followed by an exhibition at Booth 2001. Room 130 transforms into a Collector's Quest hub, offering themed trading quests based on sets like Rise of the Floodborn, Archazia's Island, and Reign of Jafar. Participants will receive promo cards like Anna–Ice Breaker after completing quests.

Competitive players can then test their skills in Core Constructed, Sealed Deck, Booster Draft, and Starter Deck Chaos events at Hall E at the Ravensburger HQ. Many events include special promo cards, such as Pluto – Tried and True, or buy something from the booth to get Goofy – Emerald Champion. While previous years saw chaotic Lorcana lineups and crowding, Ravensburger is a Co-Sponsor at Gen Con 2025, and they are making sure a smoother fan engagement is offered. Whether you're chatting about the removal of Sets 1- 4 for Competitive or trying the Jafar – Palace Heist Illumineer's Quest, this is the show you want to be at. For more details, check out DisneyLorcana.com.

Three Promo Disney Lorcana Cards Are Offered at Gen Gon 2025

"Calling all Illumineers! Prepare to enter the pages of an epic tale as Disney Lorcana returns to Gen Con Indy 2025 from July 31 to August 3 with a packed schedule of thrilling events, magical moments, and unforgettable memories. First, because we know fans are excited, how can fans acquire promotional Disney Lorcana TCG cards during Gen Con?"

There are three available:

Goofy – Emerald Champion, a preview card from the upcoming Whispers in the Well set, will be provided to fans who purchase Disney Lorcana TCG items from booth 2001.

Pluto – Tried and True will be provided to fans who have registered for Disney Lorcana TCG gameplay events.

Anna – Ice Breaker will be provided to fans who complete the Collection Quest events when turning in their finished cards.

