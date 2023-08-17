Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Reveals Marvel Legends S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hydra Trooper 2-Pack

A new army builder exclusive Marvel Legends set is on the way from Hasbro has fans get the best of both worlds with SHIELD and Hydra

Hasbro is back with a brand new and exclusive army building set that will be found only at Hasbro Pulse. Releasing as part of the Marvel Legends Series, collectors can now build up their S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hydra armies with this new two pack set. These female agents are ready to join your ranks and will come with an impressive collection of accessories and swappable parts. The Marvel Legends S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hydra Agent set will come with one masked head for each and three unmasked female heads. Customize your army with these, and Hasbro also included some firepower with pistols and some bigger beauties. These are some deadly ladies that Marvel Legends fans will not want to miss, and the Hasbro Pulse Exclusive set is priced at $49.99. Fans can expect it to arrive on September 15, 2023, and can be found here.

Marvel Legends S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Trooper and Hydra Trooper

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Trooper and Hydra Trooper action figures! This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel comics action figure 2-pack features troop builders inspired by members of S.H.I.E.L.D and Hydra in Marvel comics. These Marvel Legends figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable heads, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 13 accessories, including alternate hands and 3 unmasked alternate heads that are compatible with either figure. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections."

Includes 2 figures and 13 accessories.

COMICS-INSPIRED TROOP BUILDERS: This S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent action figure and Hydra Trooper action figure are inspired by Marvel comics. Set makes a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display these premium Marvel 6 inch action figures (15 cm) with comics-inspired design and deco in their collection

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure 2-pack comes with 13 accessories, including 3 alternate heads designed with female inspired hairstyles

BATTLE OF THE TROOPS: Troopers from intelligence agency S.H.I.E.L.D. and terrorist organization HYDRA engage in a decades-long struggle for the future of Earth's fate

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends figures to build your own Multiverse of Marvel Comics action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

