Hasbro Reveals New Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Legends Deadpool

Coming right out of San Diego Comic Con, some brand new Marvel Legends figures are on the way from the new Deadpool MCU film

Deadpool gets an upgraded figure featuring his brighter red suit with detailed design, accessories, and new packaging.

Wolverine also gets a fully suited figure; both figures offer dynamic poses with over 20 points of articulation.

Pre-orders open tonight at 5 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers for $24.00, releasing Fall 2024.

Marvel Jesus has arrived, as Hasbro has unveiled their newest Marvel Legends figures for Deadpool & Wolverine. We recently saw some Deadpool Legacy figures arrive from the film a few months ago with DP and Logan. However, Wade Wilson is getting a new suit for this film and Hasbro is now giving him an upgraded figure. Capturing his brighter red suit from the latest Marvel Studios film, DP is packed with detail, and some is featured in new packaging. The brighter red deco is nicely done here, and it gives Marvel Jesus a nicer, more Marvel Comics-accurate design. As for accessories, he will come with two guns, a pair of swappable hands, two katanas, and a baby knife. This is another Deadpool & Wolverine that will most likely sell out, and he will be releasing alongside a fully-suited Marvel Legends Wolverine. Pre-orders arrive tonight at 5 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers for $24.00 with a Fall 2024 release.

Marvel Legends Marvel Jesus (Deadpool & Wolverine)

"(HASBRO | Ages 14 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Fall 2024). Having hung up the Deadpool suit after a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson is forced to wield the katanas once again to save his universe and finally find a higher purpose. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Deadpool figure."

"Detailed to look like Deadpool from the highly-anticipated film, Deadpool & Wolverine, this collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses. Comes with 7 accessories, including Deadpool's signature katanas, 2 alternate hands, and a boot knife accessory. Display your Marvel fandom on your shelf with collectible window box packaging featuring quirky movie-inspired package art."

