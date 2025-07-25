Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, spider-man

Hasbro Reveals New Spider-Man: Homecoming Replica Electronic Mask

Hasbro unveils their newest replica with the Spider-Man Electronic Expressive Mask from Homecoming that fans won't want to miss

Article Summary Hasbro debuts a Spider-Man: Homecoming electronic mask with movie-accurate Stark Suit detailing

Features expressive electronic eyes controlled by remote, allowing eight unique manual settings

Includes both a fabric outer layer and a matching neck cowl for an authentic Spider-Man look

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Spider-Man replica mask are live now, releasing December 2025

Swing into action with a brand new reveal right from SDCC with the officially licensed Marvel Legends Spider-Man: Homecoming Electronic Mask. Inspired by the Stark Suit from Spider-Man: Homecoming, this premium 1:1 scale is a fully wearable mask that features movie-accurate detailing. Unlike previous replicas, this mask features a fabric outer layer as well as a remote-controlled feature, allowing Spidey fans to feature some expressive electronic eyes. This action can allow the eyes to move independently or together with a total of eight manual settings, capturing some of those signature Spider-Man looks.

Hasbro even features a automatic mode which triggers five pre-programmed animations, that includes blinking, winking, and a fun "Spidey-Sense" reaction. The mask will also includes a matching neck cowl and display stand, making it perfect to wear or an on-the-shelf kind of display. The Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man Electronic Expressive Mask is already up for pre-order for $129.99 on Hasbro Pulse with a December 2025 release.

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man Electronic Expressive Mask

"Roleplay helmet with premium design and deco features a soft silicone texture and electronic eye movements. Great for displaying in fans' collections or wearing with a Spider-Man Halloween costume or Marvel cosplay. Bring movie-inspired scene to life with Marvel Legends action figures, roleplay gear, and collectibles. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

REMOTE CONTROL EYES: For the first time in Marvel Legends roleplay, this mask features expressive eyes with electronic eye movement using a remote control (mask requires 4 AA batteries, not included)

SELECT FROM 8 MANUAL EYE MOVEMENTS: You can use the remote to switch through 8 different eye movements in Manual Mode, with eyes moving independently or together from fully open to squinting

AUTOMATIC EYE SEQUENCES: Switch the remote to Automatic Mode to activate 5 different pre-programmed series of eye movements, including surprised, suspicious, or "Spidey sense" reaction, and a winking or blinking sequence

