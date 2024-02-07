Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars: Ahsoka New Republic E-Wing & KE4-N4

Build up your New Republic collection with Hasbro as they unveil their latest Star Wars Vintage vehicle with the E-Wing

Article Summary Hasbro unveils The Vintage Collection's New Republic E-Wing from Star Wars: Ahsoka.

E-Wing starfighter comes with dedicated astromech KE4-N4, pilot yet to be announced.

Available for pre-order at $99.99, set to launch in December 2024 with limited release.

Collectible features classic Kenner cardback packaging and high-detail design.

We are in a new era of Star Wars as the live-action Disney+ series discovers the mysterious landscape after the Original Trilogy. The Mandalorian did an incredible job showcasing new stories inside this galaxy far, far away without the Skywalkers. However, Star Wars: Ahsoka combined the best of many worlds with prequel trilogy elements, history around both animated series, and in the era of the New Republic. Hasbro is now diving into that new era of peace before the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn with The Vintage Collection. Coming right off the screen of the Ahsoka series, a new TVC-scaled vehicle has arrived with the New Republic E-Wing.

This ship served the Rebelling during the attack of Lothal from Star Wars: Rebels and was seen in live-action during Ahsoka. This ship is now taking flight with a nice sculpted design and comes with its own astromech with KE4-N4. No pilot has been revealed, but we can imagine the droids owner, E-Wing pilot Lieutenant Callahan, will have a separate card back. Star Wars collectors will be able to build up their New Republic force for $99.99, with the E-Wing arriving in December 2024. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse, and there will be a limited release window on Pulse that is open until 3/5/2024.

Star Wars: Vintage Collection New Republic E-Wing & KE4-N4

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) This Star Wars: Ahsoka vehicle includes a KE4-N4 astromech droid figure. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. May the Force be with you!"

INCLUDES DROID FIGURE: Pose out iconic moments from the series with the included KE4-N4 figure

KENNER-INSPIRED CARDBACK PACKAGING: Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, the included figure features Kenner branding and package design with a VC Number for collectability

A TIME OF PEACE IN THE NEW REPUBLIC: The E-wing is a new advanced combat vessel introduced as part of the New Republic fleet in the years after the Empire's fall

TRUSTY COMPANION: Astromech droid KE4-N4 served alongside New Republic E-wing pilot Lieutenant Callahan on Lothal

