Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars: The Black Series Baylan Skoll Lightsaber

Bring balance to the force with a dash of the dark side as Hasbro has unveiled their latest Star Wars Force FX Lightsaber with Baylan Skoll

Hasbro is continuing to Gift the Galaxy with some impressive Star Wars collectibles, including a new replica lightsaber. Baylan Skoll is a former Jedi who was a General in The Clone Wars but has embraced elements of the Dark Side. He was introduced in Star Wars: Ahsoka back in 2023 alongside his apprentice, Shin Hati. Portrayed by Ray Stevenson, Baylan survived the aftermath of Order 66 and the Great Purge, only to go into hiding until the death of the Empire; he would later resurface to become a mercenary aligned with Dathomir Witch, Morgan Elsbeth. Guided by a complex sense of honor, he seeks the power to reshape the galaxy's balance, and now his infamous lightsaber has been brought to life.

Unlike a typical Sith, this Dark Jedi does not wield a full red lightsaber but a dark shade of orange, which Hasbro has captured here. This Star Wars: The Black Series Force FX Lightsaber has everything you love with show-inspired sound effects, progressive ignition, blaster deflect sounds, duel effects, and more. Baylan Skoll's lightsaber design was faithfully crafted right from the Star Wars: Ahsoka series and will feature is stand to display the lightsaber with or without the blade. Pre-orders are live already on Hasbro Pulse for $249.99 with an April 2025 release date.

Star Wars: The Black Series Baylan Skoll Lightsaber

"After the fall of the Jedi and the Empire, Baylan Skoll remains a shrewd fighter in search of power who believes another war is inevitable. Reimagine iconic scenes from the STAR WARS saga — and create your own — with BLACK SERIES Lightsaber and helmet roleplay items. This collectible BLACK SERIES Force FX Lightsaber is detailed to look like the Baylan Skoll Lightsaber from the STAR WARS: AHSOKA™ live-action series on Disney+."

"Combining advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, the Force FX Elite Lightsaber is the most realistic STAR WARS Lightsaber yet. Use the switch and button on the hilt to activate sound effects, progressive ignition, battle clash effect, blaster deflect, wall-cutting effect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode. This saber features a blade color unique to Baylan Skoll's signature weapon. Requires 3x 1.5v AA alkaline batteries (not included)."

