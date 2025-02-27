Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Ponda Baba

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars collectibles from all across the Saga

Hasbro is continuing their mission to fill out collectors Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Mos Eisley Cantina HasLab. This successful HasLab will allow fans to faithfully recreate the Canteen right from A New Hope, with most of the tiers getting unlocked. However, fans will need to fill out this space bar with some of the galaxy's worst and that means new and returning aliens are on the way. One of them is Ponda Baba, who is most known for losing an arm to Obi-Wan Kenobi after causing trouble with Luke Skywalker.

This new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure will come with a blast and a glass and features his outfit right from the events of A New Hope. However, Hasbro added an extra accessory, a swappable hand, for Ponda Baba that showcases a more severed nature. The Star Wars Ponda Baba Vintage Collection figure is priced at $16.99, and he has a release for the Sumer 2025. This figure will not be on his store shelves but instead will be a Fan Channel online release, including through Hasbro Pulse, and goes up for pre-order on March 5 at 1 PM EST.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Ponda Baba

"Based on the classic original trilogy film STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, this 3.75-inch-scale Ponda Baba figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Features detailed series-inspired deco and multiple points of articulation. Comes with 6 accessories for dynamic poseability on fan shelves. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

"Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability (VC #70). Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

