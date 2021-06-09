Hasbro Reveals New Wave of Star Wars: The Black Series Archive Figures

Hasbro is back with some more amazing reveals as they unveil another new wave of Star Wars Archive Collection figures for the 50th Anniversary of Lucasfilm. The Archive Collection is a re-issue of popular Star Wars: The Black Series figures from the past but in new packaging and some updated details. We have already seen one wave release of Archive Collection figures release this year which contained Grand Admiral Thrawn, Commander Cody, Hoth Luke Skywalker, and Hoth Han Solo. This time around, we spanning all over the Star Wars universe, starting with the film that started it all, A New Hope. The Princess herself is ready for action as Hasbro reveals the A New Hope Princess Leia figure with a new updated head sculpt as she wears her iconic white gown. We then travel back to the time of the Old Republic with the rerun of the hero/villain from Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic with Darth Revan.

The fun does not end there as Hasbro also reveals two figures from Revenge of the Sith are coming back with Obi-Wan Kenobi and the 501st Clone Trooper. Both figures feature slightly modified paint deco, and the 501st Trooper will be a hot commodity, especially after the reissue of Captain Rex and the debut of Arc Trooper Fives. All of these figures are perfect figures to return once again to the hands of collectors allowing them to build up their collection for retail. Each of these Star Wars Archive Collection figures is priced at $22.99 and is set to release in Fall 2021. Pre-orders are scheduled to go live tomorrow (June 10, 2021) at 1 PM EST at a variety of retailers like here and here. If you missed out on these original releases, then be sure to grab them this time, as you never know if these figures will return again.

"THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021). Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the original trilogy. Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA Figure, featuring premium deco across multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure featuring premium design in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories."

"THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH DARTH REVAN Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021). Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the original STAR WARS trilogy. Recall intense moments from the Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH DARTH REVAN Figure, featuring premium deco across multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure featuring premium design in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories."

"THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH OBI-WAN KENOBI Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021). Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the original STAR WARS trilogy. Recall intense moments from the Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH OBI-WAN KENOBI Figure, featuring premium deco across multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure featuring premium design in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory."

"THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH 501ST LEGION CLONE TROOPER Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $22.99/Available: Fall 2021). Commemorate the first 50 years of LUCASFILM with figures inspired by the original STAR WARS trilogy. Recall intense moments from the Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH 501ST LEGION CLONE TROOPER Figure, featuring premium deco across multiple points of articulation. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure featuring premium design in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory."