Hasbro Reveals Star Wars Celebration 23' Exclusive Darth Vader Details Hasbro has just revealed some of the fine details for the upcoming April’s Star Wars event including how to acquire the exclusive

Star Wars Celebration 2023 is not far away now as the event will be taking place from April 7th – 10th in London, England. This overseas event will be big, with plenty of Star Wars guests, panels, and hopefully some news on upcoming projects. Hasbro will also be attending the event and will have some "reveal-packed programming" for both Star Wars and Indiana Jones lines. While many fans won't get their hopes up, Hasbro has also revealed more details on how to acquire their Celebration 2023 exclusive figure. This year's exclusive is Star Wars: The Black Series Revenge of the Jedi Darth Vader.

This red Darth Vader brings the iconic Revenge of the Jedi poster to life with a newly sculpted figure and themed packaging. A hidden mini-poster with a stand will be inside the box, allowing for a sweet display ability. Just like previous events, Hasbro will not have any physical figure on site but will give out a limited amount of QR codes each day at the Hasbro Booth. These codes can be redeemed on HasbroPulse.com after the convention, and fans might even see non-attendee pre-orders pop up too. Fans can check out the figure as well as the whole announcement from Hasbro below.

Revenge of the Jedi Darth Vader Heads to Europe in April

"Fans can expect exciting, reveal-packed programming when the Hasbro Star Wars & Indiana Jones panel begins at 4pm BST at the Twin Suns Stage (full panel schedule can be found here). With over 20 new Star Wars: The Black Series and Vintage Collection reveals, and new Indiana Jones products inspired by adventures old and new, among other surprises, the Hasbro Star Wars & Indiana Jones panel is not one to be missed! Stop by the Hasbro Booth (N200) for exciting photo opportunities from a galaxy far, far away to the adventures of Indiana Jones. Fans and media are encouraged to check out all the newly revealed products in-person at the booth following the panel as well."

"This year, Hasbro is offering a convention exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader (Revenge of the Jedi) figure inspired by the working title for the film Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, which was featured in the film's first trailer and early promotional materials. This premium 6-inch Darth Vader figure takes on the color palette of the original poster and includes a hidden, displayable Revenge of the Jedi mini-poster. Attendees interested in purchasing the exclusive figure can come to the Info Desk at the Hasbro booth starting 10am BST on April 7 to receive a QR code that'll allow them to purchase the figure. A limited amount of QR codes will be distributed each day. (Limited quantities will be available to pre-order on HasbroPulse.com after the convention. While supplies last)."