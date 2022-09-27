Hasbro Reveals Star Wars: TBS Holiday Edition Abominable Wookie

A new species of Wookie has been discovered in the mountains of Hoth as the Abominable Wookie has arrived. This figure marks the latest Star Wars: The Black Series figure to arrive from Hasbro for the holiday season. We have seen this mold a dozen times, but it features a brand new all-white deco, giving him blue skin and nice candy cane-designed straps. This Wookie might live in the tundra, but he has a bowcaster and a matching Porg to keep him company. This is one of the more unique Star Wars Holiday Edition figures to release this year from Hasbro.

The Abominable Wookie is a simple repaint, but it gives Star Wars fans a fun way and new figure for not just Christmas but these snowy months. There is no need to go on an expedition to find this figure as he will come down from the snowy hills of Hoth in November for pre-order. An entire wave of Holiday Edition Star Wars: The Black Series figures have been revealed, like the Gingerbread Clone Trooper, and they will all be priced at $27.99 each. Sadly, this wave will be split up amongst the retailers as exclusives, and the Abominable Wookie is heading exclusively to GameStop, and pre-orders will be going live on November 1 here.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES WOOKIEE (HOLIDAY EDITION) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 / Available: Fall 2022. Shaggy giants like Chewbacca come from an arboreal world, the tall and commanding Wookiee species is an impressive sight to even the most jaded spacer. STAR WARS fans and collectors can celebrate the season and imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this special 6-inch scale WOOKIEE (HOLIDAY EDITION) figure, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging. The figure comes with an included Porg toy and bowcaster accessory; and makes a great gift for kids, 4 and up. Includes 2 figures and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory. Available at GameStop starting on 11/1."