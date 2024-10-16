Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Reveals Takara Tomy Transformers Trainbots Godbomber Figure

Hasbro is back with a new imported Takara Tomy Transformers figure as a new Trainbot hits the station with MPG-14 Godbomber

Article Summary Discover the new Takara Tomy Transformers Trainbot Godbomber from Hasbro's imported collection.

Godbomber features unique transformations into a robot and an armored trailer for collectors.

Combine with Super Jinrai to become God Jinrai, equipped with God Cannon and other weapons.

Pre-order the MPG-14 Godbomber figure on Hasbro Pulse now for a September 2025 release.

Hasbro is continuing to give collectors some deep-cut characters from their imported Takara Tomy line of Transformers figures. A new figure has arrived from the West, as Godbomber from the Japanese series Transformers: Super-God Masterforce comes to life. This Auotbot was created by Ginrai as a personal power-up unit designed to enhance Super Ginrai (also known as Powermaster Optimus Prime). Godbomber has a unique transformation mode as he can convert into both a standalone robot and his armored trailer design.

Hasbro was sure to incorporate all of this with their new Takara Tomy Godbomber figure, including the ability to combine with Super Ginrai to form the towering God Ginrai, a heavily armed and armored version of the hero. As for accessories, this Auotbot will come with the God Cannon, God Blade, Godbomber adapter, blaster effects, God Jinrai adapter, and three Headmaster Junior figures. This highly detailed release is perfect for fans of the Japanese Transformers: Super-God Masterforce, and Hasbro has this bad boy priced at $169.99. Pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse with a September 2025 release.

Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-14 Godbomber

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers MPG-14 Godbomber! This adult collectible Transformers G1 action figure for adults features authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with accessories and Japanese-language instructions."

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers MPG-14 Godbomber premium adult collectible is an authentic Takara Tomy product

2 ICONIC MODES: Godbomber action figure converts between robot mode and armored trailer mode

PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Comes with God Cannon, God Blade, Godbomber adapter, God Jinrai adapter, towing adapter, effect pieces, and 3 Headmaster Junior figures

COMBINE WITH MPG-09 SUPER JINRAI: Merge with Super Jinrai figure (sold separately, subject to availability) to power up into supreme commander God Jinrai

