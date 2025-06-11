Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Reveals Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Studio Series Set

Hasbro is back with some new Transformers Studio Series releases as Autobots and Decepticons continue to battle for Earth

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Transformers Studio Series 3-Pack from Revenge of the Fallen, featuring iconic Decepticons.

The set includes Leader Class The Fallen, Voyager Class Megatron, and Deluxe Class Soundwave figures.

Each figure transforms into its signature alternate mode: spacecraft, tank, and satellite, with detailed movie styling.

Available for pre-order at $124.99, the collectible 3-Pack is set for a November 2025 release date.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen escalated the Decepticon threat with a trio of iconic villains—Megatron, Soundwave, and The Fallen. Unleashing chaos across Earth and Cybertronian history, this sequel to Michael Bay's blockbuster Transformers film was a hit. Revived from death by his loyal minions, Megatron would return in this film, now more brutal and serving The Fallen, an ancient Prime bent on harvesting Earth's sun. One can not forget another Soundwave, who is eager to disrupt any Autobot plans, and Hasbro has brought all three together for a new Transformers Studio Series 3-Pack.

Return to the events of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen with this set that features an 8.5" tall The Fallen who converts into a Cybertronian spacecraft. Megatron comes in at 6.5" tall and turns into his tank, while Soundwave is only 4.5" tall and converts into his satellite mode. All of the live-action details for these Deceptions are nicely featured here and give many fans a chance to shop for these villains. Pre-orders for the Transformers Studio Series 3-Pack are already live for $124.99 and have a November 2025 release date.

Transformers Studio Series Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 3-Pack

"Experience the epic action of the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen movie with this set of 3 Transformers Studio Series action figures! The set includes 8.5-inch Leader Class The Fallen action figure that converts from robot to Cybertronian spacecraft in 17 steps, 6.5-inch Voyager Class Megatron action figure that converts from robot to Cybertronian tank in 32 steps, and 4.5-inch Deluxe Class Soundwave action figure that converts from robot to satellite in 10 steps."

"Look for more Transformers collectible toys (sold separately, subject to availability) featuring favorite characters like Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye. Includes 2-piece staff and mask accessories for The Fallen figure and stand accessory for Soundwave figure."

