Hasbro SDCC Star Wars Reveals – More Mandalorian Credit Collection

One of the biggest parts of Hasbro's San Diego Comic Con Star Wars panel consisted of more Credit Collection. The Star Wars Credit Collection is a The Mandalorian focused line that gives collectors repainted figures based on end credit images. Each Credit Collection figure also comes with a collectible New Republic credit replica, which is pretty cool building up your Star Wars bank account. We have already received so many of these figures, and most usually end up on clearance. However, Hasbro keeps dishing them out and gave SDCC attendees a very long reveal that more are coming our way. Sadly, each of these is going to be exclusive to a different retailer making it quite difficult, yet again, for fans to want the whole set. This wave of The Mandalorian figures is based on the second season and will include:

All of these figures are simply repainted re-releases, and I am sure Ahsoka, Boba Fett, and The Mandalorian will be the ones to go after. Most of these Star Wars: The Black Series Credit Collection are priced at $27.99 each, while the Dark Trooper gets a $33.99 price tag. Hasbro has revealed that all of these figures will be going up for pre-order today at 5 PM EST at all of their retrospective retailers. Be cautious as some of these retailers might drop pre-orders earl allowing them to sell out before the given time, so plan accordingly.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION DARK TROOPER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $38.99/Available: Fall 2022). Hulking Imperial combat droids with gleaming black armor and powerful jet boots, the Dark Troopers are a powerful design. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 5 entertainment- inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 7/23 at 5PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and ShopDisney.com at a later date."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION TUSKEN RAIDER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Fall 2022). These strong beings pursue a nomadic existence in some of Tatooine's most desolate regions. They fear little, and make sudden raids on local settlers. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 7/23 at 5PM ET exclusively at GameStop."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION THE MANDALORIAN (TATOOINE) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Spring 2023). THE MANDALORIAN (TATOOINE): The Mandalorian, known to a few as Din Djarin, is a battle-worn bounty hunter, making his way through a dangerous galaxy in an uncertain age. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 7/23 at 5PM ET exclusively at Amazon."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION BO-KATAN KRYZE (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Fall 2022). A gifted warrior, Bo-Katan Kryze is a legendary Mandalorian. She refused to align with the Empire's occupation of Mandalore, and now wields the Darksaber as the leader of the Mandalorian resistance. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including removable helmet and blaster pistols. Available for pre-order 7/23 at 5PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and additional fan channel retailers."

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION AHSOKA TANO – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Fall 2022). Ahsoka Tano, a Togruta female, was the Padawan learner to Anakin Skywalker and a hero of the Clone Wars. Alongside Anakin, she grew from headstrong student into a mature leader. But her destiny laid along a different path than the Jedi. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 2 detachable entertainment-inspired accessories including 2 Lightsabers. Available for pre-order 7/26 at 1PM ET exclusively at Target."

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION BOBA FETT – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $27.99/Available: Spring 2023). With his customized Mandalorian armor, deadly weaponry, and silent demeanor, Boba Fett was one of the most feared bounty hunters in the galaxy. Over the course of his career, he became a legend. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including gaffi stick and cycler rifle. Available for pre-order 7/23 at 5PM ET exclusively at Walmart."