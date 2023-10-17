Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, power rangers, selfie series

Hasbro Selfie Series 2.0 Puts YOU Right into Your Own Collection

Hasbro has been tweaking their Selfie Series from launch, and now 2.0 has arrived we take a look to see if it is worth it

Halloween is almost here, and that means it is time to suit up as some of your favorite characters. While Halloween comes once a year, collectors are able to solidify themselves in a variety of costumes with Hasbro Pulse, like Marvel, Star Wars, and Power Rangers. Hasbro's Selfie Series has grown since its launch with a new price and the introduction of new hairstyles, sculpted beards, and glasses. We were able to get our hands on a Star Wars Stormtrooper Selfie Series this summer, which can be read about here. However, with the Selfie Series 2.0 has gone live, and we wanted to get up close and personal once again with the hit custom action figure program.

It is Morphin Time as we call upon the Morphin Grid for this spooky season for another showcase, thanks to Hasbro. With what seems like the end of the Power Rangers Lightning Collection, it is time to put yourself into your own collection. Suit up as one of three iconic Mighty Morphin Rangers with Black, Pink, and Red. Each Ranger comes with their own signature weapons, and this series features the most accessories for the Selfie Series. It was a tough choice between Ghostbusters and Power Rangers for a Halloween treat, but with the new $49.99 price tag, it would be a no-brainer to get the other if one desires it. As for the figure, everything you love about the Lightning Collection returns with a standard fully articulated custom that is truly one-of-a-kind.

After all, this is the Hasbro Pulse Selfie Series 2.0 release, so it is all about the head sculpt. There is a big difference between the 1.0 and 2.0 releases, and it looks like a new sculpt was used for the head, adding a more sculpted-than-round look. A beard was required this time around, and Hasbro has slightly modified its technique for this new upgrade rather than an air-brushed look. The sculpted beard is a nice touch, but it is still hard to really capture one's likeness to the figure. Knowing that it is you, it can easily sway your own thoughts on the figure, but I actually liked mine, even if the likeness is not fully there. After all was said and done, I would gladly get another, and it was fun just creating your own figure right on the Pulse App.

Halloween allows collectors to become their favorite heroes and villains each year, but Hasbro Pulse captures that moment forever. The Power Rangers Lightning Collection might be going on hiatus, but these will easily give fans their fill. To make things even better, the heads cult can work with some of the other Power Rangers out there. This is what I was hoping for with the Star Wars release, as it gives fans even more than just their custom figure. It now allows for even more fun with your already built Rangers collection, putting you right into the fight. Fans can build their very own Selfie Series right here with plenty of time for it to arrive this holiday. Go Go, Power Rangers!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!