Hasbro Surprisingly Drops Star Wars Bounty Hunter Retro 2-Pack

It looks like the Star Wars Retro Collection is not done yet, as Hasbro secretly dropped an amazon Exclusive 2-pack figure set. Coming out of The Empire Strike Back, two deadly bounty hunters make their return in classic Kenner format with the arrival of Dengar and IG-11. This exclusive 2-pack figure set gives collectors complete recreations of the iconic Kenner figures with weapons and detail. Both figures will come in one box, but both will come on their own card back featuring the exact same card back as their original release. With the return of Dengar and IG-11, I hope Hasbro will release more Star Wars Retro Collection bounty hunters with Bossk, 4-LOM, and Zuckuss hopefully on the way. This Exclusive Retro Collection 2-Pack set is priced at $27.99, set to release in December 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here. Stay tuned for more Star Wars reveals from Hasbro, and be sure to check out all of the new reveals right here.

"Dengar is an effective bounty hunter preferring firepower and destruction to finesse and style. IG-88 is a chrome war droid turned bounty hunter who answered the call to capture the Millennium Falcon. Kids and collectors alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from Retro Collection! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that devotees love. Star Wars Retro Collection includes figures from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including movies and live-action series. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) The 3.75-inch-scale Retro Collection figure is detailed to look like the Dengar and IG-88 (Bounty Hunter) characters from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes classic movie, featuring design and detailing inspired by 1970s Kenner figures."