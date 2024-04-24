Posted in: Collectibles, Dark Horse Direct | Tagged: Amazon Prime, dark horse, Fallout

The Ghoul Comes to Life with New Fallout Statue from Dark Horse

Step into the Wasteland with Dark Horse as they unveil a new set of PVC statues for the new live-action Fallout TV Series

Article Summary Dark Horse releases 8” Fallout Ghoul statue for TV series fans.

Explore The Ghoul's back story from before the nuclear apocalypse.

Pre-orders available for the Fallout TV series character statues.

Statue captures The Ghoul’s transformation into a menacing hunter.

Gamers get to finally watch the legendary world of Bethesda's Fallout video game franchise come to life and in life action. This new Amazon Prime series has been an impressive series so far that has faithfully brought the world to life. Fans follow the adventures of three survivors in the Wasteland, The Ghoul, Maximus, and Lucy, with each bringing their own perspective on the apocalyptic landscape. The Ghoul was one of the more interesting characters, with a back story going all the way back to before the bombs dropped. This is a view that Fallout fans have not really been able to explore before, and seeing the world unfold into what it would become was quite impressive.

200 Years later, The Ghoul walks the Wasteland, a broken man, surviving as a true gunslinger now. Dark Horse has captured the horror of The Ghoul with a nicely sculpted 8" tall Fallout statue based on the hit TV series. Everything from his Western outfit, bandolier, and signature ghoul gun to his ghoulish face has been nicely crafted. Fallout fans will be able to bring home The Ghoul in Q4 2024 for $59.99, pre-orders are already live online with Maximus and Lucy also getting their own releases.

Fallout (TV Series) The Ghoul Figure

"Dark Horse, in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, rolls back the Vault doors to reveal three new PVC figures from the acclaimed Fallout Series! Based on the hit video game series, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there's almost nothing left to have. For 200 years following a nuclear apocalypse, many humans have been forced to go underground in "Vaults" to seek refuge, while the less fortunate were left to survive the harshness of the wasteland above."

"The Ghoul is as pragmatic as he is ruthless, which is reflected in his ghoulish appearance. Once an average Joe, he became the nightmarish Bounty Hunter he is now by being exposed to radiation from the nuclear fallout. Standing at 8" tall with a 5" wide base, The Ghoul is ready to look for his next payday, but there might be more to him than meets the eye."

