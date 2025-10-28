Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Teases Maul: Shadow Lord with New Star Wars TVC Debut

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is an upcoming animated series arriving on Disney+ in 2026. The story is set to take place approximately one year after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and tracks the journey of Darth Maul as he navigates the criminal underworld. This is in the time of the rising Galactic Empire, and Maul has big ambitions now that he is free from the Sith, including rebuilding his criminal empire and training an apprentice of his own. Darth Maul: Shadow Lord is a great way to continue the legacy of the Star Wars prequel trilogy and The Clone Wars.

Hasbro is already stepping into this dark world with their latest The Vintage Collection release as they prepare for the Shadow Lord. A new Darth Maul 3.75" figure is on the way, capturing his appearance from the upcoming animated series. He will feature a brand new card back, along with two red lightsabers that can be connected into his infamous double-blade. Pre-orders are set to arrive today on Hasbro Pulse at 1 PM EST for the new price of $19.99

Maul: Shadow Lord – Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

"Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Inspired by Maul: Shadow Lord, this 3.75-inch-scale Maul figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Look for more Star Wars collectibles for adults to build a galaxy on your shelf!"

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars™ fans can display this 3.75 inch scale action figure (9.5 cm) — featuring entertainment-accurate deco, realistic design, and multiple points of articulation — in their collections

KENNER-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and updated package design, as well as a VC number for collectability

