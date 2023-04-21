Hasbro Unleashes a Mighty 12" Super-Adaptoid Marvel Legends Figure Hasbro is back to with a new 60th Anniversary Earth’s Mighty Heroes Marvel Legends figure as the Super-Adaptoid comes to life

Hasbro is back and celebrating the 60th anniversary of The Avengers with some new Marvel Legends releases. We have already seen quite a few arrive with Mark I Iron Man, Bruce Banner, Secret Wars, and Secret Invasion 2-Packs. Their latest release shows off the return of the deadly Super-Adaptoid, who is coming in at a whopping 12" tall. Copying the powers of certain Avengers, this green beauty if ready to take on Captain America and Earth's Mightiest Heroes. A shield and hammer are included as well as an all green deco capturing is design by Marvel Comics. The Marvel Legends Series Super-Adaptoid is priced at $69.99, he is set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

AIM Unleashes the Super-Adaptoid with Marvel Legends

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Super-Adaptoid and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Originally developed by Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) to combat Captain America, the Super-Adaptoid can duplicate the powers and abilities of heroes nearby allowing it to contend with the entire Avengers team."

"This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends Avengers 60th Anniversary action figure is an extra-large 12 inches tall. Figure is detailed to look like Super-Adaptoid character from Marvel Comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Comes with 2 comics-inspired accessories: Super-Adaptoid's green variations of Captain America's shield and Thor's hammer."

Includes figure and 2 accessories.