Hasbro Unveils Daredevil: Born Again Punisher Marvel Legends Figure

Coming to life from Daredevil: Born Again, the Punisher is back and ready for some retribution with a new Marvel Legends line

Jon Bernthal's portrayal of Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, first appeared in Daredevil Season 2. His Punisher isn't just a vigilante, but a man who has been shaped by war, grief, and a thirst for justice after the murder of his family. With tactical precision and haunting vulnerability, Bernthal channels Castle's pain into a performance that is both terrifying and sympathetic. His debut in Daredevil Season 2 is legendary, and it would lead him to getting his own Netflix series. However, after Netflix cancelled their Marvel TV series, it was unclear what would happen to Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Daredevil, and, of course, the Punisher. However, Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home, finally combining the Netflix lore with the MCU after almost a decade. Daredevil: Born Again revived the franchise, along with returning heroes like the Punisher, with Bernthal reprising the role.

Frank Castle is now back and better than ever as he finally enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Born Again. As the Season Finale hits screens on Disney+ this week, Hasbro has unveiled a new Marvel Legends figure that is on its way. The Punisher is ready for war with an impressive new release, capturing an impressive likeness and appearance from episodes of Born Again. Frank will come with a knife, a hatchet, and a gun (which can be holstered), along with his signature skull vest. This marks the second Daredevil: Born Again Marvel Legends figure to arrive, and pre-orders arrive today (4/17) at 1 PM EST. Get yours while you can at most online retailers like Hasbro Pulse, as they will surely sell out.

Marvel Legends Series Daredevil: Born Again Punisher

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Punisher action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again. Figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including a set of alternate hands, a hatchet, a pistol, and a knife that can be equipped for more display opportunities."

