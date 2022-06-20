LEGO Debuts New Star Wars Set with Cad Bane's Ship: The Justifier

A brand new Star Wars ship is coming to fans from LEGO as they debut their newest construction set. This ship flies in from The Bad Batch as the bounty hunter Cad Bane has arrived and in style. The Justifier is pulling into the docking station to help take Omega from Clone Force 99 and is loaded with some fun surprises. The Star Wars ship comes in at 1,022 pieces, with the ship measuring at 15" long, 19.5" wide, and 5" tall. As for mini-figures, Star Wars fans will get a Cad Bane with blasters, Todo 360, Fennec Shand with a blaster, and Clone Trooper Hunter with a knife. The Bad Batch fans will appreciate this set, and the ship is packed with features from spring-loaded shooters, cockpit, working landing gear, and cell for Omega. The Justifier comes in at $169.99, and while preorders are not live just yet fans will be able to find the set here.

"Children aged 9 and up can recreate epic Star Wars: The Bad Batch stories with this superb LEGO® brick-built model of bounty hunter Cad Bane's starship, The Justifier (75323). Fans will love the realistic features, such as the rear engine that folds up and down for flight and landing, a detailed cockpit, spring-loaded shooters on the wingtips and a 'laser' jail cell to imprison Omega. There are 4 LEGO Star Wars™ minifigures of Cad Bane, Omega, Fennec Shand and Hunter with cool weapons and accessories, plus a Todo 360 LEGO droid figure to inspire imaginative play."

"A fabulous gift idea for trendsetting kids, this construction toy comes with step-by-step instructions so even Star Wars fans who are new to LEGO sets can build confidently. The LEGO Group has been recreating iconic starships, vehicles, locations and characters from the Star Wars universe for over 2 decades, and there is a large assortment of sets to delight fans of all ages."

4 LEGO® minifigures and a droid – Cad Bane with 2 blaster pistols, Omega with handcuffs, Fennec Shand with a blaster pistol and Hunter with a knife, plus a Todo 360 LEGO droid figure

Flight and landing modes – Fold up the rear engine of bounty hunter Cad Bane's starship for flight mode and fold down to automatically deploy the landing gear

Many play-inspiring features – A detailed easy-access cockpit, 2 thermal detonator elements, a 'laser' jail cell for Omega, spring-loaded shooters on the wingtips and spare ammo in the wing

For play and display – The Justifier starship measures over 5 in. (12 cm) high, 15 in. (38 cm) long and 19.5 in. (50 cm) wide and can be displayed between playtime missions