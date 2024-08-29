Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Avengers: Infinity War, hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Unveils Marvel Legends Avengers: Infinity War Outriders 2-Pack

Return to the events of Avengers: Infinity War with Hasbro as they debut a new army builder with the alien army, the Outriders

The Outriders in Avengers: Infinity War are Thanos' relentless, bio-engineered soldiers designed specifically for warfare. They first appear during the Battle of Wakanda, where they unleash chaos and devastation upon the Wakandan forces and the Avengers. They nearly overwhelm the Avengers just by their numbers alone, and their speed, strength, and razor-sharp claws only helped finish the job. Hasbro is now giving Marvel Legends collectors to build up their Outriders army with a new and exclusive 2-Pack. Releasing only through Amazon, this set will come with two Outriders that feature their four-armed design and will come in at 7.7" tall. No accessories are included, but a separate swappable head will be featured, allowing for more creatures to enter your army if more are purchased. This Marvel Legends army builder creature is long overdue, and it is nice to still see some of The Infinity Saga love from Hasbro. Pre-orders are already live on Amazon for $59.99 with a November 1, 2024 release date.

Marvel Legends – Avengers: Infinity War Outriders 2-Pack

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With Marvel Legends, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display. This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure 2-pack is detailed to look like Marvel's Outriders from Avengers: Infinity War."

MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR: This collectible Marvel figure 2-pack is inspired by the Outriders' appearance in Avengers: Infinity War — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DECO & DESIGN: Marvel fans and collectors can display this 6 inch action figure set (15 cm) in their Marvel action figure collections

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: These Hasbro Marvel Legends action figures come with an alternate portrait head

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: These collectibles feature over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable heads, arms, and legs — and come in at an impressive 7.7 inches tall within a 6-inch scale!

