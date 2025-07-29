Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Hasbro Unveils New G.I. Joe Classified Series Grim Viper Figure

Yo Joe! Some new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures have been revealed by Hasbro at San Diego Comic Con 2025 and pre-orders are coming

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new G.I. Joe Classified Series Grim Viper figure at San Diego Comic Con 2025.

Grim Viper leads the elite Cobra jungle unit, packed with weapons and survival gear.

The figure includes a skull-marked helmet, knives, backpack, pistol, and minion accessory.

Pre-orders start July 29 for $24.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2025 release date planned.

The Ranger Vipers are storming into the G.I. Joe Classified Series with some brand-new figures from Hasbro. This elite Cobra jungle assault unit operates deep behind enemy lines, and they get the job done. Built for survival and infiltration, these deadly troopers are equipped with camouflage gear, heavy blasters, and rugged armor. Among them stands the fearsome Grim Viper, the squad leader who is known for his ruthless tactics. Grim Viper is now getting a new G.I. Joe Classified Series figure that features his skull-marked helmet, jungle-themed outfit, and plenty of weapons to complete his mission.

Grim Viper will come with a removable backpack, two knives, a pistol, and a minion, which will surely ruin their cover. This deadly Cobra Operative is ready to take the fight right to your Joe collection for $24.99. Pre-orders are set to arrive today (7/29) at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse with the Grim Viper releasing in Fall 2025. Be on the lookout for more Cobra and Joe figures releasing alongside him with the Desert Scorpion, Wet-Suit, and Mainframe.

G.I. JOE CLASSIFIED SERIES GRIM VIPER

"G.I. JOE is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there. This Grim Viper figure contains 5 character-inspired accessory pieces including backpack, 2 knives, and 2 weapon accessories."

"Those Range Vipers who prove themselves particularly adept at survival undergo additional commando training graduating to the class of Grim Vipers. These specialized troopers excel at long- term infiltration of a target location before unleashing havoc with maximum firepower and reckless abandon. Grim Vipers who return from missions are said to have undergone "brass diets" losing significant weight from all the spent shell casings they left in their wake."

