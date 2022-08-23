Solomon Grundy Rises with McFarlane's Batman: Arkham City BAF Wave

McFarlane Toys has been on a roll lately with some very impressive waves of DC Multiverse figures. In the past few months, we have seen a Green Lantern: Blackest Night wave, Black Adam wave, 7" Page Punchers, and even the relaunch of the retro DC Super Heroes line. McFarlane is nowhere near done with this line as they have teased their next DC Multiverse Build-A-Figure wave! This wave comes to us right off our screens as the award winning game Batman: Arkham City comes to life! Four figures are featured in the wave Batman, Catwoman, Penguin, and Ra's Al Ghul. Each the biggest part of this line is the included Build-A-Figure as the undead giant Soloman Grundy has arrived!

"Solomon Grundy, born on a Monday, Christened on Tuesday, married on Wednesday…" Collect our entire Batman: Arkham City Build-a wave including Batman, The Penguin, Catwoman and Ra's Al Ghul to build Solomon Grundy! COMING SOON! "

This Solomon Grundy looks incredible, and McFarlane Toys really went all out for this figure. This Frankenstein Beast is going to be a deadly new addition to your DC Multiverse collection and a worthy Build-A-Figure. This whole wave is filled with Batman specific characters, but they are all welcoming additions to the line. Ra's Al Ghul and Catwoman figures have been waiting, and their Arkham City designs are pretty great. We already know McFarlane dislikes releasing female super heroes, so I will take any new version of Catwoman I can get to add to my Bat-Family collection. No release date or pre-order information is known at the time, but with McFarlane Toys we never have to wait too long. Check out all the current DC Multiverse figures in the meantime, right here.